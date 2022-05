Life.Style.Live!

‘Greatest Spectacle in Tortoise Racing’ returns to Indianapolis Zoo

May in Indianapolis is all about racing, and guests at the Indianapolis Zoo Wednesday got to experience some fast-paced fun during the 43rd running of Zoopolis 500.

“Life. Style. Live!” host Randall Newsome was there for all of the action! Watch the video above to see get a look at this beloved event featuring the Zoo’s “racing” radiated tortoises who provide a unique spin on the Indianapolis 500.