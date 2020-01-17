Greek’s Pizza driver warns of carjackings during deliveries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pizza delivery driver who was carjacked believes he’s not the first to fall victim to a ruse near 40th and Ruckle streets.

He said when drivers go to the delivery address, someone who doesn’t live there gets into the driver’s car or threatens them.

Just before Greek’s Pizza closed Tuesday, they had a delivery called in for an address near 40th and Ruckle. Zac Shewmaker went to deliver the pizza and left his car running while he walked to the porch.

“I heard the guy open my door, I ran toward him,” said Shewmaker. “I was going to tackle him, then he turned around and pointed a gun at me and just said ‘run,’ so I did. He started chasing me and I definitely thought I was going to be shot at one point because I tripped as I was running. He was right behind me. Luckily, he turned around and ran to the car and just stole it.”

Shewmaker said he was in the process of moving into a new home, so all of his belongings were in his car and he lost everything.

“I’ve been wearing this shirt for three days now,” said Shewmaker.

His car was found, but it’s still with the police.

“As a college student, I don’t have a lot of money,” said Shewmaker. “But the police impound is expecting $300 from me to get it out. So right now, I’m messing with all that, trying to figure it out.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they haven’t heard of any similar incidents and Crime Stoppers said they know of one pizza delivery carjacking incident. Shewmaker and Greek’s Pizza said they’ve heard of more carjackings in that area.

“They actually stole a Papa John’s delivery driver’s car,” said Shewmaker. “Then yesterday, in broad daylight, like 2 in the afternoon, they tried to set up a HotBox delivery driver at the same house.”

Shewmaker said delivery drivers should lock their cars and be aware of their surroundings.

“I’m just happy I didn’t get shot,” said Shewmaker. “I’m happy everyone’s safe. There are little kids that live on that street, so all in all, God helped me out a lot.”

Greek’s Pizza says they’ve got a GoFundMe set up to help Shewmaker get his belongings back.