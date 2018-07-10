Greek’s Pizzeria robbery surprises locals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The investigation continues after suspects robbed employees inside Greek’s Pizzeria Taproom.

The robbery occurred about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the eatery at 4901 N. College Ave. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released few details. There are no known suspects. News 8 reached out to management at the popular restaurant, but no one ever called back.

Last week, IMPD reported to two other robberies along College Avenue. It is unclear if they are connected.

Back in 2015, suspects robbed Binkley’s Kitchen and Bar, 5902 N. College Ave, just before closing. The suspects forced the customers and employees down to the ground.

It could not be determined Monday if police ever made an arrest in that investigation. Some who live near Greek’s Pizzeria are asking for more patrols around the side streets and alleys in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.