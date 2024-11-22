Greenfield-Central High School reveals new $20M performing arts center to the public

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH)–Take a firsthand look at the new Performing Arts Center at Greenfield-Central High School.

The $20 plus million facility is set to open to the public today for the first time Friday.

From 5 to 9pm, the facility will be open for an open house.

The First performance in the venue will be the Christmas Show for 4pm and 7pm on December 7th.

“We’re so excited, I’ve been telling our students here they are incredibly spoiled with everything that we have here.” Said Jeffery Dalstrom, Auditorium Director & Drama Teacher Greenfield-Central High School

Dalstrom says the venue is State of the Art and technology that has just been released in the last year or so.

“Our kids came in and we had a couple look up and see everything and they just started to cry and so I looked at them and said you deserve this, you earned it.” Said Dalstrom

Dalstrom says this is also a venue for the community.

“We’re going to be student focused, anything that we bring in that’s professional, I’m always looking at anything with my first question being how are the students going to benefit from this?” Said Dalstrom