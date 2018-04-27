Greenfield Fire Department holding Firefighters Against Cancer 2018 Pumper Pull

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenfield Fire Department is holding an event Saturday to raise money in the fight against cancer.

The event is called Firefighters Against Cancer 2018 Pumper Pull.

The theme is “We’re pulling for your fight!”

Proceeds will go towards the GFT Benevolent Fund, Firefighter Cancer Support Network and American Cancer Society.

The event will be held at the Greenfield Fire Department at 17 West South Street from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to the pumper pull, there will be a beer garden, food, live music, a live auction and a silent auction.