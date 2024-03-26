Greenfield man to spend over 2 years behind bars in domestic violence conviction

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenfield man was sentenced last week to almost 2.5 years behind bars in a domestic violence conviction, a release said on Tuesday.

Steven Benson, 44, was sentenced to 910 days, all executed, in the Hancock County Jail after his conviction for invasion of privacy, a level 6 felony. Benson received the maximum sentence for a level 6 felony in Indiana.

Officers told Benson that his sentence could be mortified if he completed certain rehabilitation programming while he served his time.

Police say the incident happened on July 13. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at North Pennsylvania Apartments.

“I am satisfied with this sentence because I believe it sends a strong message that we take no contact orders seriously,” said Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton. “It has no place in our society and my office will vigorously prosecute these cases.”