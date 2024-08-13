Greenfield man will spend years behind bars for sex crimes

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenfield man has been sentenced to five years in the Indiana Department of Corrections after being convicted of sex charges, which include sexual contact with a minor.

Brandon Scott Daniels, 20, was sentenced on Aug. 7 in Hancock Superior Court after entering a plea agreement last month. Daniels pleaded guilty to felony charges of sexual misconduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.

Daniels was sentenced to 1,460 days with one year suspended to offender-specific probation with 1,095 days executed on Count I and 910 days executed with 365 days suspended to sex offender-specific probation on Count 4 for 1,850 days executed. The other counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to a release.

According to court documents, Daniels had sexual contact with a 15-year-old and took pictures of the incident in July 2023.

“Daniels was 19 years old at the time of this crime,” said Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton in a release. “He was an adult who chose to take advantage of a vulnerable young teenager. Those who choose to violate the law and abuse children will be held accountable for their actions.”