Greenfield motorcyclist killed in car crash

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenfield Police Department is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist.

It happened at 7:03 p.m. at the intersections of State Road 9 (N. State Street) and McClarnon Drive in Greenfield.

The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on State Street at a high speed, crashing into a vehicle traveling eastbound on McClarnon Drive at the intersection.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the Indianapolis Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Identity of the motorcyclist will not be shared until the family is contacted.