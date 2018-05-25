Greenfield police ask for $250,000 in new radios

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenfield Police Department is looking to spend a $250,000 to revamp the force’s radios.

That may sound expensive, but Chief Jeff Rasche said the cost is pretty standard at $4,000 per radio. The department is looking to spread the cost over three years.

Rasche said after 14 years of the same radios, it’s time for an upgrade before they stop working.

In the midst of evolving police technology, the radio remains the most commonly used tool for officer communication.

“This is his lifeline for help,” said Rasche.

From a domestic violence call to checking a burglary alarm to a simple traffic stop, the radio is clasped to an officer’s belt just in case.

“It’s the only way they can call and ask for help if they need help, so we want to make sure they have good reliable equipment,” said Rasche.

The maker of the radios, Motorola, no longer supplies some of the parts if one breaks.

“They’re just wearing out,” he said.

So Rasche said the department is asking the city to replace their 60 radios with newer models before one stops working in the field and puts lives in danger.

“I just want to make sure when an officer walks out the back door of this police department and gets in their car to serve the community, that they have the best equipment,” said Rasche.

Money for the purchase would come from a county tax fund specifically for law enforcement improvements. The request was on first read at the city council this week and could be voted on in the middle of June.