Greenfield police looking for suspects in connection to string of car thefts

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Greenfield are looking for suspects in connection to a string of vehicle thefts.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, on Sept. 7, officers responded to the Chapman Estates neighborhood on Greenfield’s south side for several theft reports. In addition to those thefts, police said two vehicles were taken – a white 2018 Ford Taurus and a silver 2019 Ford Escape.

Then on Sept. 13, officers were called to the Liberty Shores neighborhood, an area of Greenfield’s west side, for more reported thefts. Police said two more vehicles – a red 2005 GMC Sierra pickup and a 2004 Honda – were stolen. Additionally, officers said a handgun was stolen.

Three people are thought to have been involved in the incidents on Sept. 7 and officers think four people carried out the thefts on Sept. 13.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-325-1280.