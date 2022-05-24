News

Greenlight Guru acquires Zionsville company

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Greenlight Guru has acquired Vertex Intelligence, a data science company headquartered in Zionsville. While financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, Greenlight Guru says the Vertex team will serve as the foundation of its in-house data science department.

Greenlight Guru has developed a software platform to help medical device companies navigate the regulatory process.

The company says the Vertex team will look to leverage machine learning to improve the medical device industry’s approach to quality management.

“We can’t achieve True Quality without AI, and this is our way of planting the stake in the ground,” Greenlight Guru CEO David DeRam said in written remarks. “Bringing artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities in-house is the next logical step.”

Vertex was founded in 2018 by CEO Tyler Foxworthy and partners Ken Miller and Zach Cardwell. In February 2021, the company detailed plans to invest $270,000 to grow operations in Zionsville and add 37 jobs by the end of 2024.

Greenlight Guru says the two companies have had a working relationship for three years.

It was not immediately clear if Vertex employees would remain in Zionsville or move to Greenlight Guru’s new headquarters in Indianapolis, which opened last year.

This is the second acquisition for Greenlight Guru in 2022. In January, the company bought North Carolina-based software firm CanvasGT.