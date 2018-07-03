Greenwood mayor: I-65 Sportsplex project ‘will no longer move forward’

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Plans for a new sports complex that was slated to be built east along I-65 and south of County Line Road will now no longer move forward.

The city of Greenwood was informed of the decision by the Hallett family, who were the developers of the project.

The proposed project, initially called the Greenwood Sportsplex, was slated to house ice rinks and other sports fields. Dining and retail options were also supposedly a part of the complex.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers released a statement on the decision:

We have exhausted our efforts in an attempt to facilitate a successful project. It is unfortunate that circumstances outside of our control have created an unworkable deal structure. As those in commercial development know, with many parties working together, one wrinkle has the ability to create significant ripple effects. Working closely with the Greenwood Redevelopment Commission (RDC) my staff and I have pursued each project at this location with rigor, diligence and the motivating spirit that drives us every day, Pride and Progress. With that said, it is time to move forward, roll our sleeves up and get back to work. The City of Greenwood and I may have critics, but even the critics can’t question our persistence. Our persistence built Freedom Springs, saved Old Town Greenwood, and our persistence has Greenwood in the driver’s seat toward future growth and prosperity. We will not let this, or anything else, divert us from that goal. Thank you for your support to our wonderful community. As always, it is truly an honor to serve as your Mayor.

Indy Fuel Chairman Jim Hallett released a statement to News 8 on his decision: