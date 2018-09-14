Greenwood restaurant fire under investigation

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Qdoba across the street from the Greenwood Park Mall was closed Friday after a Thursday morning fire caused more $400,000 in damages.

At Qdoba on Friday, the patio furniture normally reserved for diners was holding up yellow tape, blocking off the entrance to the restaurant. That didn’t stop customers from stopping by, including Karen Cummings, who delivers customers’ pick-up orders through DoorDash.

“Thought I was going to pick something up here at Qdoba, but unless they want it well done, they’re not going to get it,” Cummings jokingly said.

Laughing this off is the silver lining because, according to Greenwood Fire Marshal Tracy Rumble, flames broke out after the restaurant was closed. No one was injured.

“When you eat at a restaurant, you know how to come in the front door, but you don’t know where all the fire exits are. So for it to happen when they’re closed is absolutely a blessing,” Rumble said.

Rumble believes the fire started in the back kitchen before spreading next door to Mattress Firm, which still smelled of smoke on Friday. The door was left open, not for customers, but to let the building air out.

The Qdoba was damaged extensively but was not a total loss, Rumble said.

“It’s substantial damage. They’re going to be closed for quite awhile for a rehab. The health department has been up here and obviously they’re not going to be open for quite awhile,” he said.

Meanwhile, investigators were on scene Friday, exploring all possibilities for what could have started it.

“The photos that we’ve taken and everything, the employees … did anything weird happen on Wednesday when they were open for business? Did they make any customers mad? There’s so many different questions we have to ask to try and find answers to,” explained Rumble.

While investigators look for answers, Cummings has found another Qdoba location to pick up her deliveries.

“If anybody wants Qdoba tonight, better head onto 135,” she said.

Rumble said the investigation into the cause of the fire could take a few weeks to wrap up.