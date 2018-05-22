Greenwood set to start construction of Smith Valley Road roundabout

GREENWOOD, Ind (WISH) – Drivers in Greenwood are about to experience some major delays when construction for a roundabout begins in a week and a half.

The roundabout will go in at Smith Valley Road and Madison Avenue. The project is expected to last about three months.

On average, about 24,000 people everyday drive on Smith Valley Road. It’s one of the busiest roads, but also one that drivers detest.

“It is extremely congested. I was in an accident about a month ago just because trying ot make it through here is a real big nightmare,” said Greenwood resident Le Roy Van Jr.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said he believes the roundabout will improve traffic significantly, but is still working on ways of improving the area.

“This is not going to alleviate all of the problems. This is going to help smooth the problem. We know that there is still going to be traffic every night at 5, backed up on Smith Valley Road,” Myers said.

The mayor added, “There are 71 percent less accidents in a roundabout than there are at a four-way intersection.”

One potential problem that drivers identified is the light at Smith Valley and US 31, which is only about a football field’s length away from where the roundabout will be built.

“You’re just going to have people in a circle just sitting there for no reason, waiting for this light to change. If they were going to do it, they should’ve put a roundabout in both,” Van said.

But, Greenwood can’t make decision for U.S. 31, which is maintained by the Indiana Department of Transportation. Myers said a digital traffic light at Old Meridian will control the flow of traffic.

“So, it’ll work with the traffic light at Smith Valley and 31 so that traffic doesn’t back up into the roundabout at anytime,” the mayor said.

So, as the city works on improving the speed of traffic, drivers are asking that they improve the speed of this project, which is sure to cause delays.

“This is not something I’m looking forward to. I know in the long run it’s going to be good,” Van said.

Construction is expected to begin on June 1 as long as another project at Old Meridian Street is completed. The roundabout is estimated to be completed within 90 to 120 days. It’ll cost around $2.8 million. Federal funds will cover 80 percent of the cost and the remaining 20 percent is covered by the city.