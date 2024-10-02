Greenwood Village South carves new road to enable $100M expansion

Greenwood Village South officials, partners and Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers turn shovels of dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for the start of a new road to access to the facility. The new road is the precursor for a $100 million expansion project that will include a flurry of new living options and amenities. (Photo by Ryan Trares/Daily Journal)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (THE DAILY JOURNAL) — The roadway had already started being carved out of the freshly turned dirt.

Residents and staff at Greenwood Village South hoped it would lead to great new things at the senior living community.

Dozens of people gathered Monday at Greenwood Village South for the symbolic start of an ambitious $100 million construction project. Residents, leaders and community officials turned shovels full of dirt at the location where a new road was being built south of the facility.

“For us today, the word ‘groundbreaking’ stands for much more than the literal breaking of ground. It stands for groundbreaking opportunities for more and more seniors to experience engaging and enriching lifestyles,” said Jordan Morrow, executive director of Greenwood Village South. “It stands for a board of directors’ groundbreaking wisdom in choosing to invest in a future that is far too difficult to predict.

“And it stands for the groundbreaking vision that Greenwood Village South has for the future of senior living.”

By the end of the year, the new road will connect Greenwood Village South, or GVS, to Apryl Drive. More importantly, people at the GVS campus will finally have a traffic light to enter and leave more safely.

“We celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony of so much more than just a road. Rather, we commemorate the path to our future — a future that is full of growth, compassion, achievement and vitality,” Morrow said.

Greenwood Village South has been an institution on the southside of Indianapolis since opening in 1962 and the first residents moved in. The facility has grown to include independent living, assisted living, memory care, long-term care facilities and rehabilitative services.

The new entrance to GVS has been a goal of the facility leadership for nearly three decades, Morrow said.

“This gives all residents and employees, everyone in the GVS family, a safe and convenient access to a signalized intersection to this community,” he said.

For years, officials worked with the city of Greenwood and state leaders to achieve that goal. In 2021, the company purchased 7.5 acres of property adjacent to their facility with the intention of building a connection to Apryl Drive, which already has a traffic signal.

“As we talk today about this new road, this is something we’ve been talking about for many, many years, even years ago when I was on the police force, to get a signalized intersection here to make it safer for all of you to get in and out every day,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers. “You’re going to finally see that come to fruition.”

The new roadway is key to the start of GVS’ ambitious $100 million expansion and update project, set to break ground in 2025. The project includes the creation of brand new, state-of-the-art independent living residences known as The Flats, which blends the features of cottage homes and apartment living.

The contemporary residences offer spacious one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and two-bedroom plus den floor plans, ranging from 800 to 2,000 square feet. Additional highlights include state-of-the-art kitchens, designer finishes and private patios or balconies. Reservations to the Flats are already being accepted, and on Monday, the first few depositors had a chance to turn dirt during the groundbreaking ceremony.

“With a 60-year legacy of delivering on our mission to create an ongoing opportunity for seniors to experience an engaging and enriching lifestyle, we look forward to meeting the needs and preferences of older adults for the next 60 years with our comprehensive master plan,” Morrow said.

GVS’s expansion project also includes new assisted living and memory care apartments, and a vibrant new hub of amenities to its 63-acre campus, including a new clubhouse, performing arts center, wellness and fitness center with an indoor pool, multi-service bistro and bar, and a salon and spa.

Monday’s groundbreaking was the first step towards those lofty plans, Morrow said.

“This day would not have come to fruition if not for the hard work, endless hours and true dedication of so many in attendance today, and I cannot thank you enough,” he said.

This article originally appeared Oct. 1, 2024, on the Daily Journal website.