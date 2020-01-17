Indiana Department of Revenue COO named commissioner

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed Bob Grennes to commissioner of the Indiana Department of Revenue.

Grennes has served as the chief operating officer at the Indiana Department of Revenue since 2017, where he facilitated the department’s operations and customer service.

Grennes serves on the Project NextDOR Executive Steering Committee and has previous experience with USA Funds, USA Group and Sallie Mae where he held management, executive and board positions.

“Bob is a hard working public servant who has taken his private sector experiences and leveraged them to improve our state,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I’m confident that under his direction the Department of Revenue will continue to ensure that Hoosiers receive great government service at a great value.”

Grennes will step into his new role Feb. 1.