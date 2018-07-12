Ground broken on jail, criminal justice center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The city held a groundbreaking Thursday for a new jail and criminal justice center on 140 acres that once was the Citizens Energy Coke Plant in the Twin Aire neighborhood.

The plans include a 3,000-bed jail, a courthouse and sheriff’s offices. It will also feature a mental health center aimed at getting inmates on the right path and keeping them out of jail after their release.

“Ultimately, our desire is to stop the revolving door of justice, which costs taxpayers millions and millions of dollars,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

Marion County’s 50-year-old jail is one of about 40 overcrowded jails in the state.

Hogsett said more than 30 percent of Marion County inmates are struggling right now with mental health or addiction. “In so many ways, they are low-level offenders who really need treatment more than they need isolated incarceration.”

The first phases of the project were funded by $55 million approved by the City-County Council this year.

More than 2,500 inmates were locked up Thursday between the county’s three jail facilities.

Sheriff John Layton said, if needed, city leaders could add more space to the new jail eventually. But, he is hoping 3,000 beds will be enough.

“I think that’s what people want to see. They don’t want to see more jail beds,” Layton said. “They want to see a better job of keeping people out of jail in the first place.”

City leaders said the project will revitalize the neighborhood near South Keystone Avenue and Prospect Street.

Virgil Keeker has lived in the area his whole life.

“I think it would be better for the neighborhood,” he said. “It’d probably fix the streets and probably more shopping to do.”

City leaders said people will start working at the new facilities in early 2022.