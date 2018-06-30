Groundbreaking for project at former Coca-Cola bottling plant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A transformation of the former Coca-Cola bottling plant on Massachusetts Avenue began Friday.

The art deco building is being turned into an 11-acre, mixed-use complex that will include retail space, condominiums and a hotel. The majority of the space will be used for offices.

The new project called Bottleworks District is billed as the largest private development of its type.

A groundbreaking ceremony was Friday morning.

The project is injecting $300 million into the revitalization of the 1931 building. The first phase should open by the end of 2019 and be finished by spring 2020.