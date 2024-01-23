Group taps Indiana celebrities to aid kids in life-threating conditions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana chapter of A Kid Again has announced the list for its 2024 Celebrity Ambassador Class.

The national nonprofit says Colts pro-bowler Kenny Moore II, former Nov. 1 overall NBA pick Greg Oden, and Washington Nationals’ Phillip Glaser are heading the list.

It also lists sports podcast host Giovanni Hamilton, and the founder of activity guide Keeping Up IN Carmel, Chelsea Kopelman.

Organizers say the Celebrity Ambassador Program empowers community leaders to leverage their backgrounds, skills, platforms and resources to help connect with kids dealing with life-threating conditions.