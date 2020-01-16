Group updates domestic violence plan to help black women, LGBTQ community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local organization said Thursday it hopes to address domestic violence against black women and the LGBTQ community.

The Domestic Violence Network (DVN), a collaboration of government and community organizations, unveiled a three-year communitywide plan in a meeting at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 6050 N. Meridian St.

The plan builds upon a previous one by looking at the root causes of domestic violence. Leaders say they will work to create focused task forces for both populations.

Shonna Majors, director of community violence reduction for the Indianapolis government, said, “We want to tackle all violence, not just the gun violence in our city but also domestic violence because that plays a lot into some of the violence we’re seeing. And, the more we can educate people — we really partner with DVN to do that, go into the schools and educate children about teen dating and domestic violence at that level as well.”

The Domestic Violence Network spearheads a communitywide plan every three years to assess progress and address challenges to achieve violence-free homes.