Group vocalizes pay gap concerns at Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The paychecks of Hoosier women were 21% lower than their male counterparts in 2019.

Black women saw a pay gap of 42% and for Latinas it was 47%.

Those numbers are according to Equality Pays Indiana Coalition.

On Thursday morning, the organization took their concerns to the Indiana Statehouse, hoping lawmakers will consider legislation to address the disparity.

Now, Alysa Villelli, with Women for Change, says it’s up to you to help close the gap on some of the disparities that exist in the state.

“One of the most important things that people can do is reach out to their legislatures. When you discuss things like paid family leave or pregnancy accommodation and wage salary gap, people are on board. 84% of Americans actually support some sort of family paid leave policy, and so reach out to your legislatures. They don’t know if they don’t hear from you,” Villelli said.

The group says overall, Indiana has the 8th largest wage gap in the country.