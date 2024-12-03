Guardians of the Children offers support and protection for children overcoming abuse

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – On Tuesday, we spoke with the Hanging Rock Chapter of Guardians of the Children, a nonprofit organization comprised of motorcycle enthusiasts that recognize and react to child abuse.

The nonprofit’s mission is to help these children become strong, confident and courageous again. A child who meets the necessary criteria is “adopted” by the organization as a Little Guardian. Guardians of the Children members will escort their Little Guardian to court, attend school and social events at the child’s request, provide protection and support, and sponsor private events that offer Little Guardians a safe place to relax and have fun. The group also works to educate the public on how to recognize signs of child abuse, and to serve as advocates.

Chevy, the nonprofit’s Secretary, and Nova, a member of the nonprofit,” offered insight into the nonprofit.

Chevy began by explaining the significance of a stuffed teddy bear she brought with her to the studio. “We have a bear that we give them [these children] and we pass it around to everybody and we all hug it. If it runs out of hugs, they get to come back, or we come to their house to fill it up with hugs so that they have it to feel safe at home.”

But even with an adorable stuffed bear in tow, the group of motorcyclists is an intimidating force. However, Nova states that the stereotypical biker image actually works to the group’s advantage when helping children.

“You use that stereotypical bike club mentality to help these kids,” Nova said. “You know, what would make them feel more safe when they’re walking into a courtroom than when they’ve got 15 or 20 of us standing around them when we’re walking in.”

To Guardians of the Children members, the children they work with become a part of their family.

“We get to know them, we spend all kinds of time with them. We have events for them every month,” Nova said. “So when they have to sit on that stand, they can look out and see that they’re safe and people have their back.”

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY GUARDIANS OF THE CHILDREN