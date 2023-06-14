Gun locks handed out at food distribution event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A recent rash of gun violence led to an added item at the Indianapolis Urban League’s drive-thru food and meal distribution event on Tuesday.

The Indianapolis chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) handed out gun locks.

Cmdr. Ida Williams of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is president of the Greater Indiana Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE). Williams said, “When you talk about the gun violence that’s been impacting our communities across the country and certainly here in Indianapolis we are concerned and, as police officers, law enforcement and especially NOBLE members, being able to help put a curb on this gun violence is what it’s all about.”

The organization on Tuesday handed out 200 gun locks. The group plans to do more of handouts of gun locks at other community events throughout the summer.