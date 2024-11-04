Hamilton County Parks & Recreation announces funding for new indoor archery facility

Hamilton County Parks and Recreation (HCPR) has received notice of funding approval for the development of a state-of-the-art indoor archery facility at Strawtown Koteewi Park. (Provided Photo/Hamilton County Parks & Recreation)

(THE REPORTER) — Hamilton County Parks and Recreation (HCPR) has received notice of funding approval for the development of a state-of-the-art indoor archery facility at Strawtown Koteewi Park.

The indoor archery facility will complement the park’s existing outdoor archery range and 3-D trail, Koteewi Range, which has experienced increasing popularity since opening in 2015. The new facility will be constructed amid a fully operational outdoor recreation complex (Koteewi Adventure Area) that hosts an equestrian stable and rental service, aerial ropes courses and ziplines, miles of hiking trails, a snow tubing hill, and a fishing lake, in addition to the range.

Currently, there are no indoor archery facilities within a 20-mile radius of the range, and no large-scale, full-service facilities within 150 miles. The addition of indoor space will provide the ability to host large-scale tournaments and educational programs regardless of weather.

This project was awarded funding via the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Shooting Range grant. The Federal Wildlife Restoration Program provides funding for the DNR’s Shooting Range Program. Program monies are generated through a tax on firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment. The total budget for the project is $4.7 million, with the grant covering 90 percent of the project’s costs. The remaining 10 percent is being funded by HCPR’s budget.

“Securing this federal funding for our new indoor archery facility is a monumental step forward for Hamilton County Parks and Recreation,” HCPR Director Chris Stice said. “This facility will provide unparalleled opportunities for our community to engage in archery and host major tournaments. We’re excited to see this project come to fruition and to offer a world-class venue for archery enthusiasts of all ages.”

With federal approval of funding received, the facility’s design process has begun. This stage includes the planning and permitting for the project’s civil, architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2025.

For more information about this project, upcoming events, or to learn how to support Hamilton County Parks, please visit myhamiltoncountyparks.com or call (317) 770-4400.