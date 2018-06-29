Hamilton County cops accused of making prank 911 calls while drinking

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) –A Hamilton Co. sheriff’s deputy and a Cicero police officer are due in court next month after admitting to investigators that the pair had been drinking during a party on May 1st and making two prank phone calls to the Hamilton County 911 dispatch center.

In an affidavit filed by a Hamilton Co. sheriff’s investigator, Hamilton Co. deputy David Needham is alleged to have made the first call when he attempted to disguise his voice to sound like a female, “Jessica”, who called 911 to report that her boyfriend was stalking her at the time. Needham, sounding like “Jessica,” reported that her boyfriend had left the location and fled on foot before ending the call without providing any other information.

Investigators say that Bradley Gorgas, an officer with the Cicero Police Department, made the second prank call at approximately 1:55am, just minutes after Needham’s prank call. Gorgas told the 911 dispatcher about a fight involving ten people at the Speedway gas station in Cicero.. Gorgas said that he was scared and that officers needed to arrive quickly before ending the call. Responding officers found no evidence of a fight at the gas station.

Investigators interviewed both men at different times over the next few weeks and each man admitted to having been drinking during a party at Gorgas’ house on May 1st and confessed that they were aware that they were making prank phone calls.

Both are due in court for their initial hearings in a Hamilton Co. court on July 11th.