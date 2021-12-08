Hamilton County Health Department to hold virtual town hall on COVID, pregnancy

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Hamilton County Health Department is hosting a virtual town hall Wednesday evening to discuss pregnancy and COVID-19.
Pediatric health experts from IU Health and Ascension Medical Group will be in attendance in order to answer questions on expectant mothers and getting vaccinated.
Organizers say they also plan to discuss concerns about miscarriage, fertility problems and potential long-term side effects of the unborn baby.
The town hall is scheduled to get underway at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, to register and watch the town hall, click here.