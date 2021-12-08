News

Hamilton County Health Department to hold virtual town hall on COVID, pregnancy

EL MONTE, CA - NOVEMBER 17: Dosage of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are being prepared to give to patients. Through a jointly-operated Community Resource Center, L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan host a food pantry, pumpkin pie giveaway and COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in El Monte, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images via CNN)

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Hamilton County Health Department is hosting a virtual town hall Wednesday evening to discuss pregnancy and COVID-19.

Pediatric health experts from IU Health and Ascension Medical Group will be in attendance in order to answer questions on expectant mothers and getting vaccinated.

Organizers say they also plan to discuss concerns about miscarriage, fertility problems and potential long-term side effects of the unborn baby.

The town hall is scheduled to get underway at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, to register and watch the town hall, click here.