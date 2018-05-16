Hamilton County sheriff opens ‘safe exchange’ zones

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The Hamilton County sheriff said his new “safe exchange” zones will protect not just people who make online transactions, but also parents making child custody exchanges.

Sheriff Mark Bowen reserved two parking spots near the entrance to his offices. The area is under 24-hour video surveillance.

Alex Sweet, a Hamilton County man who’s sold three cars on Craigslist in the last three years, said “it’s a great thing.”

“I’ve been hearing about a lot of people getting hurt, getting attacked over Craigslist transactions,” Sweet said.

He said he tells his buyers to meet him at the Westfield Police Department. Now, however, Sweet said he’s open to closing deals at the sheriff’s office.

Sweet’s read the headlines. An Indianapolis veteran was killed after a fake Craigslist deal in 2013. An 18-year-old was injured last year trying to stop a thief he met on OfferUp.

The sheriff said he’s also heard from parents looking for a safe space from custody exchanges.

“They’re concerned that things might get out of hand or potentially violent,” Bowen said. “They ask for us to have an officer come and interact during that exchange to make sure that nothing happens.”

The sheriff said people who buy or sell online should bring someone with them for the exchange. He said, in bad weather, people can use the sheriff’s office lobby.

He advised people to always meet in well-lit and busy public areas when making exchanges.