Hamilton County town hall to answer questions about kids and COVID vaccine

In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo, 9, looks up to her mom, Dr. Susanna Naggie, as she gets the first of two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations during a clinical trial for children at Duke Health in Durham, N.C. In the U.S. and abroad, researchers are beginning to test younger and younger kids, to make sure the shots are safe and work for each age. (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP)
by: Adam Staten
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Hamilton County Health Department will answer questions and concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and children.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m., the department will hold a town hall, giving parents a chance to ask questions about getting their children vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Tuesday evening’s panel will include pediatric health experts from Ascension Medical Group and Community Health Network.

Those interested in attending Tuesday evening’s town hall, are advised to download Microsoft Teams and then join the discussion by clicking here.

