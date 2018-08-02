Hamilton Heights Schools presents security updates

ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) – Hamilton Heights Schools leaders talked Wednesday night about security updates days before students head back to classes Aug. 7.

At a forum at Hamilton Heights High School, leaders said they added a new door numbering system to the inside of each building to help emergency responders better navigate the halls.

Administrators also are ramping up the district’s See Something, Say Something program.

Superintendent Derek Arrowood said, “You’ll see more signage. You’ll see more sophistication on how that process is communicated to students, to the administration, so we feel like that will allow us to know things before they happen rather than after they happen.”

Hamilton Heights Schools already has one full-time school resource officer at each school. The district leaders said those officers went through training over the summer.

The district also ordered nine handheld metal detectors through Gov. Eric Holcomb’s program.