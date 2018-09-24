Hamilton Southeastern cross-country athlete hit by car during practice

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A member of the Hamilton Southeastern High School cross-country team was hit by a car while practicing Monday afternoon, school officials said.

The accident involved a freshman athlete. It happened along Olio Road, according to a note sent Monday to staff, parents and guardians by the school district.

Fishers Police Department and medics responded to the accident.

“The student is now with family being treated at the hospital,” said the school’s note.

Fishers police said Tuesday that no criminal charges are expected.

No additional information was immediately available.