Early birds: Unexpectedly large crowds turn out for early voting

HANCOCK COUNTY (DAILY REPORTER) – It’s three weeks until Election Day, but voters have already been swarming to the polls in Hancock County since early voting started Oct. 8.

“We have had an outstanding turnout,” county clerk Lisa Lofgreen said Tuesday afternoon.

She wanted to make voters aware of a typo that went out in a mailer earlier this month, stating that additional polling centers would open Oct. 14.

The additional polls actually open Oct. 21.

For now, the county’s only two polling centers are in Greenfield – at the Hancock County Courthouse at 9 E. Main St. and the Hancock County Public Library’s main branch 900 W. McKenzie Road.

Starting Monday, the public can also vote at the Hancock County Public Library’s Sugar Creek branch in New Palestine, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department administrative office in Greenfield, the Mt. Vernon Schools administration building in Fortville and the Randall Residence in Greenfield.

Lofgreen said her office is adding additional staff members to the polls to accommodate larger-than-expected crowds.

“We weren’t expecting it, so the lines are a little longer than we would like, but we are looking at adding some workers … so we can move voters through a little more quickly,” she said.

Lofgreen said 2,626 in-person ballots had already been cast in Hancock County as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, with many more expected to come before Election Day Nov. 5.

Given the early voting crowds, Lofgreen said she’s not sure if the wait will necessarily be longer on Election Day than it would be for early voting, but she encourages all voters to be prepare for a bit of a wait regardless.

The large crowds are consistent with what polling centers are seeing across the country, she said, and are much bigger than expected.

“I don’t know that there is going to be a big difference between early voting and Election Day based on what we’ve seen already,” said Lofgreen. “I think it’s just going to be busy in general, so expect to stand in a bit of a line and will move people through as quickly as we can.”

She said those planning to vote at the Mt. Vernon Schools administration center should look for the large voting precinct signs, directing them to enter the parking lot from either Ind. 234 or CR 200 West.

Lofgreen reminds the public that Hancock County is a vote center county, meaning voters can cast their ballot at any voting center they choose.

For more local voting information, visit hancockin.gov/203/Election-Office.

EARLY VOTING CENTERS

Hancock County Courthouse

9 E. Main St., Greenfield

NORTH entrance only

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (through Nov. 1)

8 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 4

NO SATURDAYS

Hancock County Public Library – Greenfield Branch

900 W. McKenzie Road, Greenfield

2-7 p.m. weekdays (through Nov. 1)

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays (Oct. 26 and Nov. 2)

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday (Nov. 4)

BEGINNING OCT. 21

Hancock County Public Library – Sugar Creek Branch

5731 W U.S. 52, New Palestine

2-7 p.m weekdays (Oct. 21 – Nov. 1)

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays (Oct. 26 and Nov. 2)

Hancock County Sheriffs Department – Administrative Offices

398 Malcolm Grass Way, Greenfield – parking in East lot only

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays (Oct. 21 – Nov. 1)

NO SATURDAYS

Mt. Vernon Schools administration building

1806 W. Ind. 234, Fortville

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays (Oct. 21 – Nov. 1)

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays (Oct. 26 and Nov. 2)

Randall Residence (west location)

(behind Gateway complex – 3rd floor, elevator access)

6338 W Quiet Road, Greenfield, IN 46140 – CR 200 N & CR 6OO W

This article originally appeared in The Daily Reporter.