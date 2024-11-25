Thanksgiving meals, food resources abound across Hancock County

Greenfield, Ind. (The Daily Reporter) – The season to give is here, and communities across Hancock County are generous in sharing pantry items and hot meals with those in need.

From Thanksgiving feasts this week to blessing boxes year-round, here’s a look at where to get free food in Hancock County this holiday season and beyond.

(Looking for ways to volunteer or donate? Read on.)

Community Thanksgiving meals available

-The Blazer 88 Foundation will host a Thanksgiving Day meal at 11 a.m. this Thursday, Nov. 28 at Fortville Church of the Nazarene, 701 S. Maple St., Fortville. The community organization raises money for veteran support and the event is open to anyone. Learn more at Blazer88.org.

-In Greenfield, the Lisa Muegge Feast of Plenty Community Outreach is also on Thanksgiving Day. The event delivers hot Thanksgiving meals and groceries delivered to peoples’ doors. To request a meal and groceries, call 317-335-7590 and leave your name, phone number, address and number of meals. Drive-up and carry-out meals are also available at the Hancock County Fairgrounds 620 N. Apple St., Greenfield. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 To donate, register or volunteer, visit FeastOfPlentyOutreach.com. Bags of specific groceries may be donated this Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Food sites are open across the county

-The Kenneth Butler Memorial Soup Kitchen, located at 202 E. Main St., Greenfield, offers free hot food daily, no questions asked. Lunch is served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and dinner 5-7 p.m. each weekday. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit kbmsk.org.

– The Hancock County Food Pantry is now located at 2040 W. Main St., Greenfield and offers distribution of items each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Visit hancockcountyfoodpantry.com for hours or call 317-468-0273. Donations can be received on Mondays from 8-10 a.m. or during any of the regular food distribution hours. The website also provides a way for people to give; for every $1 donated, the food pantry is able to purchase $9 worth of food.

-Life Choices Care Center offers food and resources for babies and young children. Located at 1454 N. State St., Greenfield, the agency is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 317-467-9700 or visit lifechoicescarecenter.org for more.

-SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to low- and no-income families. Contact the Hancock County Division of Family Resources for more at 800-403-0864 or visit 12190 N. State St., Suite A, Greenfield.

-Meals on Wheels of Hancock County delivers one hot and one cold meal at lunchtime weekdays. There is no age or income restriction; cost is based on income, and participants must live in Hancock County. Call 317-477-4345 for details or apply at mealsonwheelsonline.org. The site also includes opportunities to donate or volunteer.

-Wellspring Center, located at Brandywine Community Church, offers nonperishable food and fresh and frozen items. The center, 1551 E. New Road, Greenfield, is open for a free lunch the second and fourth Wednesday of every month, with a drive-through grocery pickup following the meal. For more, visit wellspringind.org, call 317-462-2015 or email contact@wellspringind.org. Monetary donations can be made through brandywinechurch.org/give.

-Fortville Area Resource Mission (FARM) offers a food pantry from 1-2:30 p.m. each Tuesday and 6:30-7:30 p.m. each Thursday at 9450 N. 200 W., Fortville. Doors open one hour before distribution begins for social hour and a free meal. For more and how to support, visit fortvillearearesourcemission.org.

-Several other local churches have food pantries and community meals, including David Nolen Pantry of Hope open 5-7 p.m. Thursdays at Hope Center Indy. Russ’ Table offers a free lunch and social time the second Wednesday of each month at Wilkinson Church of Christ. Grace and Grace Garden through Cross of Grace Lutheran Church in New Palestine suggests calling between 8 a.m. and noon Mondays to receive food (317-861-0977). The COME Pantry at Cumberland First Baptist Church is open 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. St. John United Church of Christ as a community meal the third Thursday of each month. McCordsville United Methodist Church has a pantry from 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays and occasional community meals; learn more at mccordsvilleumc.org/ministries. The Shirley Wilkinson United Methodist Church has a food pantry open the third Tuesday of each month from 7-8 p.m.

-Connect2Help 211 is an information referral line that connects people to vital social services, such as food, clothing, shelter or counseling. When a person calls 2-1-1, specially-trained information and referral personnel assess what services are needed and provide the appropriate resource and related information. The service is free and confidential.

Blessing Boxes meet needs 24/7

While local churches and nonprofit organizations provide food and meals, several neighborhoods and parks also have small sites for anyone to drop off or grab food, any time of the day. Blessing Boxes are located throughout Hancock County, providing 24/7 access to nonperishable food as supplied by any member of the community.

Love in the Name of Christ of Greater Hancock County provides this updated list of blessing boxes in local communities:

Greenfield Elks Lodge, 820 S. State St., Greenfield

Greenfield Police Station, 116 S. State St., Greenfield

Greenfield Commons Park, W 5th St., Greenfield

Maple’s Mobile Home Park, 547 Pratt St., Greenfield

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 1009 S. 100 E., Greenfield

Riley Park tennis court, U.S. 40 near Apple Street, Greenfield

New Palestine locations: 35 E. Main St. (behind the building), 27 W. Main St., and 18 E. Mill St.

Fortville Village Apartments, 750 N. Madison St., Fortville.

This article was originally published in The Reporter.