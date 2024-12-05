Hancock County GOP prepares for caucuses to fill vacant council seats

The Hancock County Republican Party is preparing for a pair of caucuses to fill vacant council seats as two members-elect are expected to resign. (Photo by Hancock County GOP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hancock County Republican Party is preparing for a pair of caucuses to fill vacant council seats as two members-elect are expected to resign.

Current president of the County Council, Jeannine Gray, will resign effective Dec. 31 to assume a new role on the county’s Board of Commissioners, while commissioner John Jessup plans to resign due to a plea deal in a Las Vegas sexual assault case.

Gray’s council seat is for Region One, which covers eastern Hancock County, Fortville, and a small part of Greenfield, while Jessup’s seat is at-large.

The Hancock County GOP will hold caucuses to replace Gray and Jessup within 30 days of receiving their resignations, with potential candidates already emerging for the seats. The caucuses will be conducted by delegates, with a majority vote required for a candidate to win.

The party aims to hold both caucuses before Christmas, but exact details have not been announced.