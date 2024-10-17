The Hanna House offering a Haunted House, in a Haunted House

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– We’re two weeks away from Halloween and the Hanna House is getting you into the spooky season.

The Hanna House offers tours and a haunted house, inside a haunted house.

The Hanna House was built in 1858 by Alexander Hanna. The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Many say that the basement is one of the haunted places in the house.

“The jar room, people report seeing things, hearing things, smelling things like burning fire and things like that. The story behind this was part of the Underground Railroad, there was a group of people on their way to Canada that were staying here and knocked over an oil lamp and it caught fire and they all lost their Lives and were buried within the basement here.” Said Daniel Simpson, Let’s Talk Horror Group

Simpson says he has felt spirits in the Hanna House.

The House also offers their own version of a Haunted House which runs every Friday and Saturday through November 2nd. It runs from 4-11p.m.

This Friday, October 18th, if you bring a bag of candy, you get $5 off of your ticket. You can find more information on this here.

The Haunted House features plenty of iconic characters.

“You’ll see some of the horror icons that you know as well as some of our home grown ones we’ve come up with.” Said Simpson

Happening Saturday, October 19, is a Lights on Trick or Treating Event, The event is scheduled at the house from 2-4pm.

You can check out all of their events on Facebook.