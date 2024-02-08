Health Spotlight: Seniors battling anxiety in silence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anxiety in seniors is a serious mental health condition that can have a significant impact on their quality of life. In fact, severe anxiety can be debilitating, and it impacts up to 20% of people over 65. It is often underdiagnosed and undertreated. This is because many people mistake the symptoms of anxiety in older adults as a normal part of aging. However, anxiety is a treatable condition. Better screening may be the first step to helping those in need.

“It’s hard to get older,” said Christy Hart.

It’s even harder for 69-year-old Christy Hart. She battles with anxiety and depression.

“You just dig yourself deeper and deeper,” said Hart.

Geriatric Psychiatrist Eric Lenze says the most common form of anxiety, called generalized anxiety disorder or GAD, often goes undiagnosed.

“The typical person with generalized anxiety disorder spends about eight hours a day worrying,” Lenze said. “So, that’s like a full-time job spent worrying”

It also puts seniors at higher risk for stroke, heart failure, coronary artery disease, autoimmune disease, and dementia.

Lenze says there is a lack of anxiety screening in older adults.

“The US preventive services task force recommended screening for anxiety disorders, but not in older adults,” said Lenze.

A study in JAMA Psychiatry found that only one-third of seniors with anxiety receive treatment. Lenze says seniors should be screened yearly by their primary care physician.

“Are you suffering from pain? Are you depressed?” said Lenze.

Asking a few simple questions like ‘Do you have recurrent worries that are hard to control? Are you having trouble sleeping? Are you having trouble with concentration or thinking?’ could be key to helping seniors.

It worked for Christy Hart. Medication and therapy changed her life.

“I wanna play with the dogs. I wanna go for a walk,” said Hart.

If you are concerned that you or a loved one may be suffering from anxiety, it is important to talk to a doctor or mental health professional. If you need to talk to someone now, call the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. Early diagnosis and treatment can help to improve quality of life and reduce the risk of long-term complications.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.