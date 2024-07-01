3rd person in Indiana falls ill after eating Diamond Shruumz products

(WISH) — Three people in Indiana have fallen ill from Diamond Shruumz products, the Indiana Department of Health warned Monday.

The first two of the three fell ill after eating Diamond Shruumz microdosing chocolate bars. Microdosing is the act of taking a small amount of psychedelic drugs like psilocybin mushrooms. People who microdose say these tiny doses can improve mood and concentration.

A recall was issued Friday for all flavors of the Diamond Shruumz microdosing chocolate bars, infused cones, and microdose and megadose/extreme gummies.

Indiana’s alert came three days after one issued from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Testing coordinated through the FDA, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, America’s Poison Centers, and state and local partners have found psychedelics in the Diamond Shruumz Dark Chocolate Bar and the Diamond Shruumz Birthday Cake Chocolate Bar.

On June 7, the FDA first warned consumers and retailers to not “eat, sell or serve” any of Diamond Shruumz chocolate bars after eight people fell ill across four states: four people in Arizona, two in Indiana, one in Nevada and one in Pennsylvania. Six of the eight were hospitalized.

The third Indiana patient was listed in a June 18 alert from the FDA.

As of June 24, 39 illnesses have been reported in 20 states, leading to 23 hospitalizations and no deaths, the FDA reports.

People who consumed the Diamond Shruumz products reported experiencing symptoms that include “seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper and hypotension, nausea and vomiting,” said the FDA.

According to the company’s website, Diamond Shruumz’s chocolate bars are made with a “proprietary blend of nootropic and functional mushrooms” and do not contain “psilocybin, amanita or any scheduled drugs.”

The FDA says anyone who becomes ill after consuming Diamond Shruumz products was asked to speak to a health care provider, contact the Poison Help Line at 800-222-1222, or both.