All of Us Research Program is on a quest to improve precision medicine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever seen your physician or healthcare provider and were given a medicine that did not work? So, you were given another medicine to try. For some, this trial and error may go on and on for weeks, months or years. Have you ever seen your healthcare team for symptoms, only to never be given a proper diagnosis or receive one years later? Do you have a family history of certain diseases and want more tailored information on how you could decrease your risk of developing those diseases? Many advances have been made in medicine, especially as it relates to gene mapping and personalized medicine; however, there is far more work to be done.

The National Institute of Health’s All of Us Research Program is a federally-funded program on a mission to collect health data from one million or more diverse individuals across the U.S. over the course of many years, with the goal of improving precision medicine for us and future generations. The program has partner sites across the nation, as well as a mobile tour, which recently made a stop in Indianapolis.

The database will be the largest of its kind and more representative of the grand diversity of the United States of America than any before. Given the number of underrepresented individuals participating, studies using the database have already uncovered more than 275 million previously unreported genetic variants, many of which are tied to disease risk.

This information can hopefully be used to lessen health disparities and healthcare costs.

Many individuals have wavering trust in research and the healthcare system, especially following the global COVID-19 pandemic. For communities of color and those of the LGBTQIA+ community, a long-standing history of racism and discrimination within the healthcare system, may make it difficult to participate in such a program. Staff ensure us that the data collected is confidential and secure. Such data includes electronic health records, vital signs such as heart rate and blood pressure and biospecimens such as blood and urine samples. Individuals also report information about the communities they live in and lifestyle factors, such as nutrition and physical activity. Individuals may choose how much or how little they would like to share with the program, have access to their shared information, and get vital information on risk factors for certain diseases.

Those interested in participating and helping shapes the future of medicine and healthcare can visit the All of Us Research Program website.

