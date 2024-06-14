Ascension St. Vincent: Access to health records returns after cyberattack

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent on Friday announced the successful restoration of access to electronic health records for Hoosier patients after a May ransomware attack.

An Ascension spokesperson said in a website post that the restoration marked an improvement in electronic patient documentation across care settings. Steve Cooke, senior director of external communications for Ascension St. Vincent, said on the website, “All Ascension St. Vincent hospitals, provider offices, and care sites in Indiana remain open and operational.”

Patients with scheduled appointments were reassured that Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent provider offices and care sites are operating with normal business hours, and appointments are proceeding as planned.

Ascension St. Vincent also announced the restoration of access to patient portals, so patients can again engage with their health care information online.

Cooke said the organization’s team continues to work to restore other ancillary technology systems affected by the ransomware attack. However, medical records and other information collected between May 8 and Friday may be temporarily inaccessible as updates are made to the portal. Patients were encouraged to contact their clinician’s offices for updates during that time frame.

