Babies dressed as Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce for hospital’s Halloween fun

A social media post shared the photos of Harper, Bristol, Avery and Jack Ross.(Provided Photo/Peyton Manning Children's at Ascension St. Vincent via X)
by: Christopher Claffey and Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Employees of the neonatal intensive care unit at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent showed off Halloween costumes of quadruplets on Monday.

That, of course, included Taylor Swift eras and Travis Kelce, a tiny Harry Potter, and a Waldo.

A social media post shared the photos of Harper, Bristol, Avery and Jack Ross.

Child life specialists say many families made their own costumes and joined in on the fun. They say it’s all in an effort to be family-centered around the holidays.

