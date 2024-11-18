Health Spotlight | Preventing relapse after CAR T-cell therapy

(WISH) — Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy is revolutionizing the treatment of certain blood cancers.

CAR T-cell therapy uses genetically enhanced versions of a patient’s own cancer-fighting T-cells, offering a personalized approach that targets and destroys tumor cells.

However, one significant challenge is a high rate of relapse.

Now, a novel approach is helping to keep patients’ cancer-free for longer.

