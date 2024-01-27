CDC looks into US deaths from cosmetic surgery in Dominican Republican, NBC reports

The headquarters of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shown April 15, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Erik S. Lesser//EPA-EFE/Shutterstock via CNN)

(WISH) — A new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 93 U.S. citizens have died in the Dominican Republic from 2009 to 2022 as a result of cosmetic surgery, according to reporting from NBC News.

The CDC reported that more than half of the deaths happened after 2018, which NBC News reports “reflect(s) the increasing popularity of overseas cosmetic surgery.”

The cases examined included liposuction: 92% involved “gluteal fat transfer,” commonly known as a Brazilian butt lift.

The report cited a Brazilian butt lift as a procedure “in which fat is harvested from the patient and then injected into the buttocks to augment the body silhouette.”

The causes of death included mostly “embolisms, or blockages in the bloodstream, either from blood clots or fat buildup.”

In most cases in which the patient died, according to NBC News, multiple procedures were performed during the same operation, which it said is consistent with what the CDC identified as risk factors for cosmetic surgery.

All but one person who died were women, with a median age of 40, the network reported.

The report, according to NBC News, states the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic contacted the CDC, which conducted the investigation in collaboration with the Dominican Ministry of Health, which came as a result of the “increasing prevalence of cosmetic surgery-related deaths.”

NBC News reported the travel is part of a trend known as medical tourism, in which people travel to other parts of the world due to lowered costs and wait times than those indicitive of the American health care system.

Some Dominican doctors advertise in the U.S., NBC News reported.