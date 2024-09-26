Art project offers strength to patients of sickle cell disease, caregivers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new art therapy project at Riley Hospital for Children is proving to be empowering for patients and their families.

Patients and caregivers have been invited to write on art appearing to be crescent-shaped leaves. They symbolize the crescent-shaped blood cells caused by the genetic mutation of sickle cell disease.

Art therapist Emily Slavich at Riley Hospital for Children said, “The materials are very inclusive and accessible to all ages. We ensured we had very soft materials like pipe cleaners to hook onto the tree.”

Sickle cell disease can be isolating, and patients often never meet others living with the condition. Personnel at the IU Health hospital recognized the isolation, and sought to create an inclusive space fostering a sense of belonging and support.

Art therapist Katie Clien at the Riley hospital said, “When a mom and little girl came in I interacted with them as they read the poster, and the little girl looked at the tree. She was like, ‘Wow! This many people have sickle cell disease?’”

Each leaf carries personal messages describing how the condition has made them strong, creating a powerful collective narrative of resilience and courage.

Dr. Seethal Jacob, director of the Sickle Cell Program at Riley hospital, said, “Sickle cell disease predominantly affects individuals of African, Indian, or Latin American ancestry. So here in the U.S., the majority of patients living with sickle cell disease are black or African American. So, it truly affects minoritized populations.”

According to Riley hospital, a person with sickle cell makes a different kind of hemoglobin. The red blood cells become rigid and sticky, having trouble moving through small blood vessels, causing pain and eventually damaging tissue.

“Here in Indiana, about 1 in every 400 African American babies are born with sickle cell disease. So, we have about 1,700 patients in the state, including kids and adults,” the doctor said.

Riley hospital patient Fatima Shazaly said, “It’s an indescribable pain. … It just hurts. I’m nervous about the doctors we go to, all the medicines I have to take, and the fact that my sister has it, too.”

Shazaly and her sister are receiving treatment. They have expressed profound appreciation for the art initiative.

Aisha Othman, the sisters’ mother, said, “Anything God brings … God is going to take it. We have to go through this at some point so they can be sickle cell-free.”

The art piece serves as a testament to the unbreakable spirit of those enduring sickle cell disease.