A Chiari warrior’s triumphant tale

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kimberly Batten’s journey with a Chiari malformation began at age 19 when she started experiencing debilitating headaches that she initially attributed to the stresses of life.

“It would come on randomly, usually after a long day of school, work, internship, or any of the above. It would start in the back of the neck and appear behind the eye. Then, it would go down my left arm. My arm would be numb, and, back here, I could feel a throbbing sensation.”

Despite medications for pain relief, her headaches only worsened, making it too painful for Batten to perform simple tasks for nearly three years.

“It was brought on even stronger through laughing, coughing, sneezing, and I didn’t want to catch a cold. It just really became debilitating, and I was like, ‘I can’t live with this pain any longer.’ I couldn’t go out with friends or perform a full day of work.”

Eventually, Batten was referred to IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery and met with Dr. Angela Richardson that the actual cause of her symptoms was uncovered. An MRI revealed that Batten had an astonishing 2 centimeters (or a quarter of an inch) of brain matter protruding into her spinal column.

Richardson calls it one of the most severe Chiari she’s seen.

The doctor said, “Chiari malformations are when a part of the brain kind of dangles below the opening of the base of the skull.”

While the underlying condition is often present at birth, symptoms can sometimes go unnoticed until adulthood.

According to Riley Children’s Hospital, Chiari malformation affects 1 in 1,000 people.

Richardson said, “Early detection can be helpful to prevent that buildup of fluid on the spine. Her case was very classic. The symptoms she describes are very classic for the type of symptoms someone with Chiari malformation can have that she helped by surgery.”

Batten underwent surgery to remove the excess brain matter, and knew the surgery had succeeded the moment she awoke. “I definitely will admit I had some times where it was torn to the eyes like this is truly life-changing. Slowly, day by day, I could see more parts of my life open up.”

Seven weeks after the operation, Batten says she’s looking forward to graduating college in December and pursuing her dream of attending law school.

The future college graduate’s advice to others? “There’s always something underneath the surface that you may not see. So, be kind to everybody if you are experiencing these headaches. There is a community out there.”