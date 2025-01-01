38°
Health Spotlight | Science labs for sick kids

Science lab for sick kids

by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over 7 million children in the US miss 15 days or more during the school year. The issue is more concerning for seriously ill children who are hospitalized and face the fear of being held back a grade.

To make sure that doesn’t happen, Stanford Children’s Hospital built their own, fully accredited school.

The goal, said educational coordinator Kathy Ho, is to make children feel like they’re not a patient while in school.

“What we do is to normalize the experience, provide them with all those childhood experiences that any normal kid is going to have,” Ho said.

All the classwork they receive meets educational requirements.

