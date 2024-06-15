Community Health Network breaks ground on facility in Pendleton

Community Health Network broke ground June 14, 2024, on a facility to provide primary care services and an urgent care option at 200 Enterprise Drive in Pendleton, Indiana. (Provided Image/Champlin Architecture)

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — Ground was broken Friday on a facility to provide primary care services and an urgent care option in Pendleton, Community Health Network says.

The pavilion will be located at 200 Enterprise Drive, at the southeast corner of I-69 and State Road 38. The single-story, 25,000-square-foot medical office building will house primary care offices, a MedCheck, and imaging and lab services.

A news release from Community Health says the urgent care option will be the first for the area.

The pavilion’s opening is slated for the second quarter of 2025. Community says its existing primary care offices in Pendleton will move to the new site when it opens.

Local officials and business leaders attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

The Madison County city of Pendleton has about 5,200 residents, adding about 460 residents since 2020, estimates show. The city is about a 45-minute drive northeast from downtown Indianapolis.

Community announced a new hospital and health care campus in Westfield earlier this month and new primary care practices in Kokomo and Carmel earlier this year.

(Provided Photo from Community Health Network, and Renderings Provided by Champlin Architecture)