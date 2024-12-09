Community Health Network to open new campus in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Community Health Network will open a new campus in Westfield, with a groundbreaking event scheduled for the new location next to the intersection of 191st and U.S. 31.

Emily Russell, a Westfield native and mother of three, expressed excitement about the new campus. “I always feel they care for us not just as patients, but as family.”

Russell, who delivered all her children at Community Hospital North on the northeast side of Indianapolis, about 45 minutes from her home, said, “Being able to drive just down the road and get the care we need will be truly amazing.”

Community Health Network is investing $335 million into the new facility, with developers estimating they will save $50 million by renovating existing buildings.

The 425,000-square-foot campus will feature a six-story, 100-bed inpatient hospital tower, an ambulatory surgery center, and a medical office building with an emergency department. The new campus will be the only hospital in Westfield offering labor and delivery services, as well as a neonatal intensive care unit.

The Westfield medical office building is expected to be completed by early 2025, while the surgery center and inpatient hospital tower are scheduled for completion by mid to late 2026.

Jason Fahrlander, chief operating officer for Community, said in a statement, “This expansion reflects our responsiveness to Westfield’s growth and needs. This new state-of-the-art healthcare campus aligns with our mission to enhance health and well-being in the communities we serve.”

New Community Health Network campus at Westfield. (Provided photo/Community Health Network)

