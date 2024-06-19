Construction of IU Health hospital on schedule in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana University Health said Wednesday it’s on schedule for its new downtown hospital.

Construction on the new buildings has been going on for more than a year. There will be five buildings in total on the 44-acre campus along Senate Avenue and 16th Street.

The hospital will be made up of three towers that are 16 stories.

IU Health says the hospital is being built with patients in mind.

Nick Wojciechowski, vice president of project planning and operations, at IU Health, said, “Some of these very, very large hospitals are very difficult to navigate, and that becomes a barrier to people actually seeking care, and we believe we’ve designed this hospital to simply that tremendously, so that patients’ anxieties are reduced. They don’t have to worry about getting here. They just have to get here, and the unambiguous message from this building will be that this is an important place, you’re important because you’re here, and that this place was built for you and your going to get better.”

The hospital is expected to open in late 2027.

