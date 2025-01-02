Fitness studio helps people keep New Year’s resolutions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new year means new resolutions, and many people every year choose to be healthier.

Sometimes, that goal can be tough. How can people keep that ambition for an entire year? An Indianapolis gym is looking to help people keep their resolutions in check. The operators of Day Won Fitness in the Mass Ave Cultural District say consistency is important to helping people keep their goals.

Lauren Wigton, studio manager at Day Won, said Thursday, “It just feels so good to just show up, to just show up for yourself, and that’s the first thing is making yourself a priority.”

Day Won Fitness works to help customers make fitness goals a celebration of themselves. The fitness company offers personalized small-group classes, with up to 16 people in each.

“We all believe that we want everybody to walk in here and feel better than they did when they do walk out,” Wigton said.

Day Won operators believe the small classes help give their clients the best experience. Their workouts focus on sustainable, full-body movements and incorporate strength, mobility, and low impact cardiovascular endurance.

“Progress is not linear. There’s ups and down days. That’s OK. Your teammates are here to help support you, so when you walk into the rest of your day or go home after a long day of work you’re feeling better.”

Day Won also offers specific individualized training, whether that means coming back from an injury, exercising while pregnant, or just looking for one-on-one training.

“There’s so many things that bog you down, family, friends, work , but just having 45 minutes to put you first, however you’re feeling today.”