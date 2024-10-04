Do you need to work out daily or is it just as effective being a weekend warrior?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Do you find yourself not having time to exercise daily or at all during the workweek? Do you find it easier to dedicate time to exercising on the weekends?

If so, you are not alone.

Due to the demands of life, many individuals find it difficult to exercise during the week.

Are the health effects the same whether you workout daily versus one to two days on the weekend?

A recent study by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital, a Harvard Hospital, found that the weekend warrior pattern of exercise is associated with lower risk of 264 diseases and is just as effective as more frequent exercise. The study looked at over 89,000 men and women, who wore a wrist activity monitor for one week and were followed for 6.3 years.

What were the strongest associations found in the study?

For those who worked out solely on the weekends, there was a 23% lower risk of cardiovascular disease such as high blood pressure versus 28% for those who exercised more regularly during the week. There was a 43% lower risk of diabetes for weekend warriors versus 46% lower risk for those who regularly exercised. The risk of obesity was 45% lower in weekend warriors versus 56% for those who exercised regularly.

There may be an increased risk of musculoskeletal injury due to overuse in those who limit exercise to one to two days on the weekends.

Study limitations include: activity was measured only for one week and participants were from the United Kingdom, predominantly white and, on average, age 62. Future research should consider having individuals of various ages, racial and ethnic backgrounds wear monitors for an extended period of time.

How much physical activity is recommended weekly and which activity is most beneficial?

One-hundred fifty minutes of moderate physical activity weekly and two days of strength training weekly. The study did not look at which activity confers the best health effects. Women, in general, have historically strayed away from strength training, contributing to negative health effects in the perimenopausal period. The best activity is oftentimes the one that a person is more likely to do. Pick ones that work for you and your schedule. Choosing a variety of activities can be beneficial as it allows you to work different muscle groups.

How do you determine intensity of exercise?

The talk test is an easy way to determine how intensely you are exercising. If you are able to sing comfortably while doing the exercise, you should increase the intensity of the activity. For those who have been inactive or are starting a new activity, consider meeting with your primary care physician and a fitness professional first. Then, slowly increase your intensity to avoid injury.