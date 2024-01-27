Doctors: King Charles’ prostate problem is a common sign of aging

King Charles III attends the Sunday service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on Jan. 7, 2024 in Sandringham, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

(WISH) — The 75-year-old King Charles joins the long list of men struggling with prostate problems.

Doctors say it is a common result of aging. Here’s what you need to know.

According to The Associated Press, the announcement that King Charles was admitted to a private hospital Friday to undergo a procedure for an enlarged prostate has sparked interest in what is an extremely common condition among older men.

About half of men in their 50s have enlarged prostates and that prevalence climbs to more than 80% of men by the time they reach age 80.

